Stations taking part in Europe Day “on the air” (EUDOTA) 2018 will be active from Friday, May 4, through Sunday, May 6, with special call signs AO1EU, AO2EU, AO3EU, AO4EU, AO5EU, AO6EU, AO7EU, AO8EU, and AO9EU. (Europe Day is Wednesday, May 9.)

Sponsored by the EA Digital Foundation with the support of the European Radio Amateurs’ Organization (EURAO), the on-the-air event commemorates the creation of the European Union in 1950 and aims “to promote the European spirit and harmony among citizens, peoples, and nations.”

A special QSL card and award will be available, and contacts will count toward the Radio Clubs of the World Award (EANET). — Thanks to Southgate Amateur Radio News