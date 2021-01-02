The European Union DX Contest Club (EUDXCC) has announced the debut of the European Union DX Contest February 6 – 7 and on the first full weekend of February thereafter, starting at 1800 UTC on Saturday and ending at 1800 UTC on Sunday. A variety of operating categories are offered, including SWL, and everybody works everybody. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the sponsors say that the multi-multi category will be a multi-transmitter distributed category, with no more than six transmitted signals (one per band) at any time from stations in different locations.