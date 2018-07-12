At the request of Exseed Space, AMSAT has designated the 1U ExseedSat CubeSat, launched on December 3 on a Falcon 9 vehicle from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, as VUsat-OSCAR 96 (VO-96).

ExseedSat was built by a team of Indian radio amateurs, including Ashhar Farhan, VU2ESE; George Phillips, VU2GT; Gurudatta Panda, VU3GDP; Sasi Bhushan, VU3ELR, and Nitin Muttin, VU3TYG. Initial telemetry has been received around the world. The downlink is 145.900 MHz for the FM repeater (CTCSS = 67 Hz) and digipeater, plus telemetry, and 435.340 MHz for FM repeater and digipeater uplink.

Visit the IARU Satellite Frequency Coordination page for more information. — Thanks to Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA, AMSAT VP Operations/OSCAR Number Administrator