ARRL Audio News will post Extra Hamvention Editions Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May18 – 20, offering news and interviews from the Big Show in Xenia. Subscribers to the ARRL Audio News podcast will receive these Extra editions automatically. Anyone can hear them online.

ARRL Audio News is a summary of the week’s top news stories from the world of Amateur Radio, along with interviews and other features. It’s posted every Friday in weeks during which The ARRL Letter is published.