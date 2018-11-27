SpaceX has announced that the SSO-A SmallSat Express mission, previously scheduled to launch on Wednesday, November 28, has been postponed due to extreme high-altitude winds at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

A new launch date will be announced once it’s been coordinated with the range.

The SSO-A mission will carry several Amateur Radio satellites in addition to AMSAT’s Fox-1Cliff. The others include FUNcube on ESEO, JY1-SAT, K2SAT, and ExseedSat. The launch window each day opens at 1832 UTC and extends for approximately 30 minutes. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service