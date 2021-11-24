The only contested seat for Section Manager (SM) in the fall election cycle was in Kansas, where incumbent Ron Cowan, KB0DTI, of La Cygne, came out on top in the two-person race. Cowan outpolled challenger Lloyd Colston, of Arkansas City, 260 to 225. Ballots were counted on November 23 at ARRL Headquarters. Cowan has served as Kansas Section Manager since 2003. His new 2-year term will begin on January 1, 2022.

In Alabama, Roger Parsons, KK4UDU, of Mulga, will become the new Section Manager on January 1. Parsons was the only nominee for the position. He has been an Assistant Section Manager and a District Emergency Coordinator. Incumbent SM JVann Martin, W4JVM, who has served as the Alabama Section Manager since 2016, decided not to run for a new term.

In Michigan, Les Butler, W8MSP, of Gregory, will become the new Section Manager of Michigan when the new year arrives. He was the only nominee to submit a petition by the nomination deadline. Butler will succeed incumbent Michigan Section Manager Jim Kvochick, K8JK, whose job will take him out of the state early next year. Kvochick has been Michigan SM since 2018.

In Delaware, the Section Manager position remains open and a re-solicitation for nominees will be issued this winter for an 18-month term beginning on July 1, 2022. No nominating petitions were submitted before the deadline in September. Incumbent Section Manager Mark Stillman, KA3JUJ, is moving out of the Section early next year and could not run for another term after serving as Delaware SM since 2020.

These incumbent Section Managers faced no opposition and were declared elected for new terms: David Stevens, KL7EB (Alaska); Mike Patterson, N6JGA (East Bay); Bill Mader, K8TE (New Mexico); John Kitchens, NS6X (Santa Barbara); David Thomas, KM4NYI (Tennessee), and Raymond Lajoie, AA1SE (Western Massachusetts).