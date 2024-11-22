On Tuesday, November 19, ballots were counted at ARRL Headquarters for the ARRL South Carolina Section Manager election that was conducted this fall.

ARRL members in South Carolina have elected incumbent Matthew Crook, W1MRC, to continue as their Section Manager with a new term of office starting on January 1, 2025. Crook received 296 votes, and his opponent, Billy Irwin, K9OH, of Anderson, received 223 votes.

Crook, of Lexington, has been Section Manager since July 1, 2024, when he was appointed to fulfill the term of office when then-Section Manager Jon Gendron, NJ4Z, moved out of the section to accept a new job.

Southern New Jersey will welcome a new Section Manager starting in the New Year. Ron Fish, KX1W, of Galloway, ran unopposed after Tom Preiser, N2XW, decided not to run for a new term of office. Preiser has been the Southern New Jersey Section Manager since January 2019.

The following incumbent Section Managers were unopposed, and they will begin new two-year terms of office on January 1, 2025: Jon McCombie, N1ILZ (Eastern Massachusetts); Cecil Higgins, ACØHA, (Missouri); Matthew Anderson, KAØBOJ (Nebraska); Jim Mezey, W2KFV (New York City-Long Island); Rocco Conte, WU2M (Northern New York), Joe Shupienis, W3BC (Western Pennsylvania), and Michael Douglas, W4MDD (West Central Florida).