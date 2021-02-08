Relatives of former IARU Region 2 President Reinaldo Leandro, YV5AM (SK), received the Michael J. Owen, VK3KI, Memorial Award on his behalf on July 17. Making the presentation was current IARU Region 2 president Ramón Santoyo, XE1KK.

The award is granted by the IARU Administrative Council as the highest distinction at the world level to acknowledge decades of service to IARU and to amateur radio. Before he died, Leandro did learn that he would be receiving the award. Leandro’s family expressed gratitude and said radio amateurs were Reinaldo’s other family. The presentation ceremony turned it into a celebration of his life, where some of the friends attending shared anecdotes of his life as a radio amateur.