The FCC is accepting applications from graduate engineers for its 1-year career development Engineering Honors Program, launched this past spring. The deadline to apply is November 30, 2018. The program is open to recent engineering school graduates and current students who will graduate this academic year. Current students who will graduate in December will be considered and are encouraged to apply. At the end of the 1-year program, Honors Program engineers will be eligible for consideration for continued employment at the FCC.

“With the successful launch of the Honors Engineer Program earlier this year, we are now looking to hire a new group of top-notch engineers,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “This will maintain our commitment to replenishing and strengthening our engineering expertise here at the Commission.”

The FCC said it is looking for new engineering talent “to work on cutting-edge issues in the communications and high-tech arenas.” These include enabling the introduction of new technologies and services such as 5G, the Internet of Things, next-generation TV broadcasting, broadband satellite systems, and broadband deployment.

“Selection for the Honors Engineer Program is highly competitive, and the FCC will review many facets of a candidate’s background, including academic achievement, technical skills, engineering and extracurricular activities, and demonstrated interest in government service and/or the communications sector,” the FCC said in announcing the application window.

Interested candidates should review the recruitment announcement and apply online.