The FCC has announced job openings that may be of interest radio amateurs. The agency is seeking to fill two openings for the position of Electronics Engineer (Field Agent) — one in Boston, Massachusetts, and the other in Los Angeles, California The FCC also is looking to fill a position of Attorney Advisor (Field Counsel) in Washington, DC.

Electronics Engineer (Field Agent)

The Electronics Engineer (Field Agent) resolves interference, educates users, and enforces regulations. An in-depth knowledge of electronic engineering is required. A full range of skills relating to inspections and monitoring is necessary.

This individual would perform and direct field work in matters of importance to safety of life and property, and would serve as a point of contact for FCC licensees in matters of fixed and mobile direction finding and interference resolution.

Among other duties, the incumbent would perform comprehensive investigations of unauthorized or unlawful radio operation and comprehensive inspections of all classes and types of installations employing RF energy. The Field Agent should be able to operate and understand all technical equipment, including spectrum analyzers, field strength meters, radio frequency radiation survey meters, and radio receivers.

The Field Agent initiates and reviews official Notices of Violation or Warnings to radio operators and licensees as a result of monitoring, investigation, and inspection.

Commensurate education and experience requirements apply. The closing date for these positions is March 22. These are full-time GS-11 to GS-13 positions. See the full announcement for complete details.

Attorney Advisor (Field Counsel)

The FCC is seeking to fill the position of Attorney Advisor (Field Counsel) in Washington, DC, in the FCC Enforcement Bureau’s Office of the Field Director. This is a GS-15 position.

The incumbent would provide authoritative legal advice and services to the Field Director and the professional staff of the Enforcement Bureau field on legal matters pertaining to assigned legal issues and enforcement activities. This individual would be responsible for proper interpretation of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended, FCC rules and policy, and would provide advice on legal issues affecting enforcement policy matters.

This person would evaluate current and potential legal issues, initiate original research and investigative analysis, use legal expertise in researching precedents, and advise on the appropriateness of enforcement actions and/or recommendations for alternative approaches.

“Assignments encompass highly complex enforcement matters and controversial telecommunications issues and often are subject to strict statutory time constraints and to challenge in courts,” the FCC job announcement says. “Incumbents must quickly assess the legal and policy implications involved in each case, determine Commission and Bureau objectives, and confer with and provide assistance to the Regional staff in devising strategies to best implement those objectives.”

This individual also would prepare records, pleadings, motion papers, briefs, and all other necessary documents in litigation proceedings to which the Commission and Bureau are a party, and would argue orally in settlement hearings, dispute resolutions, etc.

Occasional overnight travel may be required. Applicants must meet the minimum basic educational requirements for Attorney positions. Education requirements include a professional law degree — JD, LL.B., and/or LL.M. See the position announcement for complete details. The closing date to apply for this position is March 22.