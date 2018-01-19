The FCC has issued a brief statement regarding its plans in the event of a partial government shutdown, which could start on January 20.

“In the event of a partial government shutdown, because of available funding, the Federal Communications Commission plans to remain open and pay staff at least through the close of business on Friday, January 26,” the FCC said.

This means the FCC will continue to accept and process Amateur Radio license applications and grants at least for another week. During the 16-day 2013 government shutdown, the FCC retained eight employees “to conduct interference detection, mitigation, and disaster response operations.” Only one “senior management official” was left in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau — which oversees Amateur Radio.