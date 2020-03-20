President Donald Trump has nominated FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly for another 5-year term on the Commission. The nomination was sent to the US Senate on March 18. O’Rielly was initially appointed to the FCC in 2013 by President Barack Obama.

“During my tenure at the Commission, I have advocated for preserving and advancing American free market principles to develop common sense regulation and eliminate unnecessary rules that hurt consumers,” O’Rielly said in a statement, expressing appreciation to President Trump.

“I hope to continue this work should the Senate decide to approve my nomination.” If the Senate confirms O’Rielly’s nomination, the new term would date retroactively to last July and end in 2024.

In a statement, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai praised O’Rielly’s work in such areas as 3.5 GHz spectrum policy.