FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn is leaving the Commission. She announced at the FCC’s April 17 meeting that it would be her last as a commissioner. She plans to leave before the Commission’s next scheduled meeting on May 10. Following her 2013 appointment by President Barack Obama, Clyburn served as acting FCC chair, the first woman to head the agency. A Democrat, she is currently serving a second term on the Commission.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai congratulated Clyburn on “her distinguished tenure at the FCC,” calling her “a tremendous leader and a committed public servant.”

The other Democrat on the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, said, “Commissioner Clyburn is a dynamo. She represents the best of public service. I am proud to call her both a colleague and a friend.” The majority of the five-member Commission represents the political party of the president.

According to POLITICO, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already recommended to the White House Geoffrey Starks, an assistant chief in the FCC Enforcement Bureau, to nominate for Clyburn’s seat.