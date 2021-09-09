In the wake of the disruption caused after Hurricane Ida struck the Gulf Coast of the US as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, August 29, the FCC has announced that it is extending certain filing deadlines for those in Louisiana and Mississippi unable to meet them due to the storm. President Joseph Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi on August 28 and a major disaster declaration for Louisiana on August 29.

Pursuant to its authority to waive rules for good cause and to alleviate any additional burden that may be caused by FCC filing requirements and regulatory deadlines, the FCC has extended certain deadlines occurring August 29 – September 30, 2021, inclusive, for affected licensees and applicants in the affected areas. The FCC is defining “affected areas” as the Louisiana parishes and Mississippi counties that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has designated as eligible for Individual or Public Assistance for the purposes of federal disaster relief as of Friday, September 3, which includes all parishes and counties in those states. The deadline extension does not apply to individuals living elsewhere in the US.

For affected licensees and applicants in Louisiana and Mississippi, the FCC has extended until October 1 any deadlines currently set within the period August 29 – September 30, 2021, inclusive, with respect to Wireless Radio Service applications, notifications, and reports pursuant to Parts 1 (Subpart F only), 13, 20, 22, 24, 27, 30, 74 (excluding Subparts G, and L), 80, 87, 90, 95, 96, 97, or 101 of the Commission’s rules, including, but not limited to, filings regarding certain minor license modifications, license renewals, and notifications of construction.

Licensees and applicants making delayed filings in accordance with this extension must include with those filings a certification made under penalty of perjury that the deadlines could not be met within the time otherwise provided in the Commission’s rules because of Hurricane Ida.