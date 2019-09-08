The FCC this week issued a $39,278 Forfeiture Order against Ocean Hinson of Surry County, North Carolina, for intentional misuse of a local public safety radio communications network, in violation of §301 of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended.

“Mr. Hinson impersonated first responders in unauthorized radio communications on Surry County’s licensed public safety frequency,” the FCC said. “On October 17, 2017, Surry County officials, responding to a fire alarm triggered at a local residence, transmitted a request for a unit from the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Hinson, posing as ‘Westfield VFD Unit 7331,’ responded, using the mobile radio in his personal vehicle and stated that he was en route to the scene of the alarm. Approximately 4 minutes later, Mr. Hinson…cancelled the call. As a result of these two transmissions, no real first responder investigated the triggered residential fire alarm. Fortunately, no fire actually occurred at the scene of the alarm.”