Updated 5/9/2022



The ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (VEC) reports that the FCC Universal Licensing System (ULS) electronic batch filing (EBF) system is back online and functioning normally. A message sent by the FCC ULS EBF Team to VECs explains that the technical issues with ULS EBF filing are resolved, and that VECs may resume submitting files containing amateur radio license applications. ARRL VEC has submitted most of the backlog of its files for applications processed on, or after, April 27, and expects to have all of the backlog submitted by the end of the day (May 9).

4/27/2022



On Wednesday, April 27, in a notice to all VECs, the FCC again asked them to refrain from submitting any amateur radio exam session or license application files while the Commission works to resolve an issue with the Universal Licensing System (ULS) application filing system.



The ULS application filing system was not functioning properly last week and then the FCC indicated the problem was resolved, as previously reported by ARRL.



However, this was not the case, as no new amateur radio call signs and licenses have been issued since Monday, April 18, 2022.



Tuesday, April 19 is the day the FCC application fees became effective for amateur radio.



ARRL VEC Manager Maria Somma, AB1FM, reports that new call signs are not being assigned by the FCC even if the applicant has paid the FCC application fee.



The FCC was processing upgrade applications through the system without an issue because there are no fees required for those applications.



In addition to new call signs not being issued even if the applicant has paid the FCC fee, some applicants are also having issues paying and logging into the system.



Other types of license application transactions may also be experiencing problems. Applicants should expect delays with license, call sign, and application processing associated with individuals and amateur radio clubs.



Amateur radio license filings are currently on hold until further notice and FCC did not estimate how long the system would be down.



We will update the public as information from the FCC becomes available.



Updated 4/22/2022 (PM)



The ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (VEC) reports that the FCC Universal Licensing System (ULS) electronic batch filing (EBF) system is back online and functioning normally. VECs may resume transmitting sessions and applications. The backlog of files will be processed through the system.



4/22/2022 (midday)

FCC Not Processing License Applications and Exam Session Files



The ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (VEC) reports that the FCC Universal Licensing System (ULS) electronic batch filing (EBF) system has been down since midday Tuesday, April 19, 2022, which is the day the FCC application fees became effective for amateur radio.



On Wednesday, in a notice to all VECs, the FCC asked them to refrain from submitting any session or application files while they work to resolve the issue.



ARRL VEC Manager Maria Somma, AB1FM, said the FCC did not estimate how long the system would be down. Some applications were processed through the system before the FCC notice was released to the VECs.



Applicants should expect delays with license and application processing.

ARRL VEC will provide an update when the FCC communicates that the filing system is back online.