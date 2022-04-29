The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has started accepting applications for electronics engineers for Recent Graduates positions in the Pathways Program which is located in the Office of Engineering and Technology in Washington, DC. Candidates should be recent graduates for this one year developmental program which may lead to a term or permanent appointment.



Training will cover the agency's policy and rulemaking processes, technical training for a wide variety of telecommunications services and technologies, and training on engineering and policy principles relevant to the fast paced telecommunications industry. Additional duties, and related training, may also include performing propagation analysis of terrestrial, satellite and/or airborne systems or evaluating the emission characteristics of various transmitters to validate the co-existence with neighboring systems.



Visit USAJOBS for the complete position summary and to apply.