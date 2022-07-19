The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has started accepting applications for a Telecommunications Specialist at its High Frequency Direction Finding Center (HFDFC) in Columbia, Maryland.

HFDFC supports the FCC Over-the-Air spectrum observation capabilities, and provides direct support to the public safety community and other federal partners by locating interference sources on HF radio spectrum (below 30 MHz). The Center is part of the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau in the Operations and Emergency Management Division.



The duties for the incumbent are described at www.usajobs.gov/job/665764100 and include performing “watch duty” and serving as a technical authority providing technical assistance and guidance to communication systems users to resolve radio interference complaints and problems, and collecting radio signal analysis information. Using radio signal analysis equipment deployed throughout the United States to collect, correlate, and analyze characteristics of radio signals involved in interference problems, distress or safety-related signals, or other radio signals involved in other high-priority activities, such as law enforcement or national defense, to include HF, VHF, and UHF. Collecting radio signal analysis information; analyzing complaints, inquiries, and comments from multiple sources; investigating compliances with the FCC’s rules and regulations, and determining the appropriate actions utilizing the FCC’s remote HF network of radio direction finders and radio signal analysis equipment. Developing definitive technical solutions concerning telecommunications system architectures, interoperability, expansion potential, and overall end-to-end compatibility and net centricity. Interacting with the public, licensees of various radio services, private industries, other government agencies, and representatives of foreign governments. Representing the Bureau in meetings within and outside the agency. Conducting formal and on-the-job training of co-workers, new recruits, clients, and participants of the United States Telecommunication Training Institute (USTTI).



Visit USAJOBS for the complete position summary and to apply.