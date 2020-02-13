The FCC has invited comments on a Notice of Proposed Rule Making (NPRM) in WT Docket 19-138, which said the FCC would take “a fresh and comprehensive look” at the rules for the 5.9 GHz band. The FCC proposes to make 5.850 – 5.895 GHz available for unlicensed operations and to authorize transportation-related communication technologies to use 5.895 – 5.925 GHz.

The FCC is not proposing to delete or otherwise amend the 5-centimeter secondary amateur radio allocation at 5.650 – 5.925 GHz, part of which includes the 75 megahertz under consideration. Comments are due by March 6, and reply comments are due by April 6.

ARRL will be filing comments supporting no change to 5.850 – 5.925 GHz for amateurs, as included in the FCC proposal.