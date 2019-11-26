The FCC has invited comments on a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), that would allow AM broadcasters to transmit an all-digital signal using the HD Radio in-band on-channel (IBOC) mode, known as MA3.1

“We tentatively conclude that a voluntary transition to all-digital broadcasting has the potential to benefit AM stations and provide improved AM service to the listening public,” the FCC said. “We seek comments on proposed operating standards for all-digital stations and the impact of such operations on existing analog stations and listeners.”

The proceeding was initiated by a March 2019 Petition for Rulemaking (Petition) filed by Bryan Broadcasting Corporation. “This proceeding continues the Commission’s efforts to improve and update the AM radio service to provide a better listening experience for consumers and enhanced service offerings, as part of our continuing effort to revitalize AM broadcasting,” the FCC said in the introduction to the NPRM.

Comments are due 60 days after the NPRM appears in The Federal Register.