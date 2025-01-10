The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a Notice of Violation (NoV) to Mike F. Conte of Naples, Florida, citing alleged rule violations related to unauthorized transmissions and refusal to allow station inspection. The FCC notice by the Regional Director, Region One, Enforcement Bureau, was released on September 29, 2025, and includes that Conte holds an Amateur Radio Service license, KA2FPZ.

According to the Notice, FCC Enforcement Bureau agents from the New York Field Office conducted an investigation on March 17, 2025. Using direction-finding techniques, they located and monitored transmissions on 7.200 MHz emanating from a residence owned by Conte in Brookfield, Connecticut that appeared to be one-way broadcasts originating from KA2FPZ.

According to the FCC, Conte was “pretending to speak with a station he identified as KB2VBO,” -- a call sign not currently assigned to any licensee. No station responded to the transmissions, and the Notice included that “Conte later admitted to an agent that he was engaging in one-way communication that was neither allowed nor exempted under the rules.”

In addition to the alleged unauthorized broadcasting, the FCC reported that “Agents were denied access to the Residence,” in violation of the Commission’s rules.

The Notice of Violation outlines two specific rule violations:

47 CFR § 97.103(c) -- “The station licensee must make the station and the station records available for inspection upon request by an FCC representative.”

47 CFR § 97.113(b) -- “An amateur station shall not engage in any form of broadcasting, nor may an amateur station transmit one-way communications except as specifically provided in these rules . . .”

The Commission ordered Conte to respond in writing within 20 days of the Notice’s release, providing a detailed explanation of the circumstances, corrective actions taken, and a timeline for addressing any remaining issues. The FCC emphasized that the Notice does not preclude further action if warranted.