Partial shutdown or no shutdown, the FCC has announced it will hold its scheduled Open Meeting on Wednesday, January 30. The five commissioners remain on the job, despite the partial federal government shutdown. “Due to the current partial lapse in appropriations, the items previously set forth in the January 3, 2019 Tentative Agenda will not be considered at the meeting,” the FCC said in a Public Notice. If the shutdown continues through January 29, the meeting will be conducted via a conference call. If funding has been restored and the FCC resumes normal operation by January 29, the meeting will be held at FCC Headquarters. Whether it’s a teleconference or an in-person meeting, it will “consist of announcements only, and the items set forth in the January 3, 2019 Tentative Agenda will not be considered,” the FCC said.