The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has a job opening that might be a good opportunity for recently graduated amateur radio operators who have knowledge of the spectrum and RF.

This is a Recent Graduates position in the FCC's Pathways Program, and it will be located in the FCC Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) in Washington, DC. Applications are being accepted for engineering graduates who earned their degree in 2022 or later. For veteran applicants, earlier graduates qualify based upon their military service, including students expecting to graduate in May 2024.

There will be on-the-job training for the position. Some of the duties range from performing propagation analysis of terrestrial, satellite, and/or airborne systems, to evaluating the emission characteristics of various transmitters to validate coexistence with neighboring systems. Projects may involve various computer software engineering and scientific applications. Applications are being accepted through July 2, 2024, and a complete job description and required qualifications can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/767902700.