The FCC has announced a new Honors Engineer Program to recruit current students and recent engineering school graduates to the FCC and into the forefront of the technology and communications fields.

“The digital revolution is rapidly transforming virtually every aspect of American life,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “And it’s changing the FCC’s work, too. Many of the issues we confront today are technically complex. That makes it all the important to bring the best engineering talent to the Commission.”

The Commission is seeking new engineering talent to work on cutting-edge issues in the communication and high-tech arenas. The FCC is offering an opportunity for individuals to gain public sector experience through a 1-year career development program, after which Honors Program engineers would be eligible for consideration for continued employment at the FCC.

The FCC will review many facets of a candidate’s background, including academic achievement, technical skills, engineering, and extracurricular activities, as well as demonstrated interest in government service and/or the communications sector. Interested individuals should review the recruitment announcement and apply online.