The Federal Communications Commission turned 84 years old on June 19, the FCC tweeted. The FCC came into being in 1934 as an independent agency of the federal government when Congress passed the Communications Act of 1934, abolishing the Federal Radio Commission (FRC) — created in 1912 after the Titanic disaster — and transferring jurisdiction over radio licensing — including Amateur Radio licensing — to the new FCC.

According to its website, the FCC “regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and US territories,” and it implements and enforces US communications law and regulations. The FCC is composed of five commissioners appointed by the president, who must undergo confirmation by the US Senate. The president designates one member as the FCC chairman. — Thanks to Bob Weinstock, W3RQ