The FCC said in a January 2 Public Notice that in the event of a continued partial lapse in federal government funding, it will suspend “most operations” at mid-day on Thursday, January 3. Some systems that have gone dark in prior government shutdowns will remain operational this time, however. That includes the FCC website, although it will not be updated except for matters related to spectrum auction activities and those necessary for the protection of life and property. until normal operations resume. The FCC Daily Digest will continue to appear.

The Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS), the Universal Licensing System (ULS), the Electronic Document Management System (EDOCS), and the Commission Online Registration System (CORES) will remain available, but no support will be provided except that necessary for spectrum auction activity. Processing of Amateur Radio applications will come to a halt, however, said ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (VEC) Assistant Manager Amanda Grimaldi, N1NHL.

Also down will be the Consumer Complaint Center and the Experimental Licensing System, among several others

Still available will be the Network Outage Reporting System (NORS), the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS), the Public Safety Support Center (PSSC), the Licensing Management System (LMS), the Consolidated Database System (CDBS), the Auctions Public Reporting System (PRS), the Auction Application System, and the Auction Bidding System.

“All other Commission electronic filing and database systems will be unavailable to the public until normal agency operations resume,” the FCC said.