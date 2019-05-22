The FCC has re-chartered its Technological Advisory Council (TAC) for a 2-year term. Comprised of a diverse group of leading technology experts, the TAC provides technical expertise to the FCC to identify important areas of innovation and develop informed technology policies.

Greg Lapin, N9GL, will continue to represent ARRL on the TAC.

“The TAC will consider and advise the Commission on a variety of topics such as the deployment of 5G technology, the evolution of broadband networks and devices and their implications, the spectrum needs of unmanned aircraft systems, new developments in antenna technology, and the applications of artificial intelligence to telecommunications networks,” the FCC said in announcing the re-charter.

Dennis Roberson, Executive Chairman of entigenlogicTM, chairs the Council. Michael Ha, Deputy Chief of the FCC Policy and Rules Division, is the Designated Federal Officer. The TAC will next meet on June 21. The public is welcome. -- FCC News Release