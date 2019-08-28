The FCC on August 26 announced that it had entered into a Consent Decree to resolve an investigation into whether the lighting fixture business Seasons 4 Inc., of Toano, Virginia, violated FCC rules by marketing LED products as the company S4 Lights without the required equipment authorization, labeling, and user manual disclosures, and by failing to produce certain required test records.

“These rules ensure that radio frequency devices marketed in the United States do not interfere with authorized communications, thereby maintaining network integrity and security and protecting consumers,” the FCC said.

As part of the resolution, S4 Lights admits that it violated FCC rules, will implement a compliance plan, and will pay a $25,000 civil penalty.

The investigation concerned S4 Lights’ compliance with equipment authorization, labeling, user manual disclosure, and record retention rules in effect at the time of the violations, which included Parts 15 and 2 and Section 302(b) of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended. According to the Consent Decree, the investigation stemmed from a 2017 complaint that a Christmas tree display using S4 Lights products at the Columbus, Ohio, Zoo and Aquarium had caused harmful interference to authorized wireless communications in Powell, Ohio. Some of the rules in effect at the time the violations occurred were subsequently amended, effective on November 2, 2017.

As a result of the Consent Decree, S4 Lights avoids a hearing into the question of its basic qualifications to hold or obtain any FCC license or authorization.