The FCC recently adopted a comprehensive reorganization of and update to the rules governing the Personal Radio Services (PRS). These include a wide variety of wireless devices used by the general public for personal communication, including hand-held Family Radio Service (FRS) transceivers, radio-controlled models, Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs), medical implant devices, and others.

In addition to the updated rule changes, the FCC enhanced the General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) to allow new digital applications, allot additional interstitial channels, and extend license terms from 5 to 10 years. It also allotted additional channels to the FRS and increased allowable power on certain FRS channels from 0.5 W to 2 W. It also updated the Citizens Radio Service (CB) rules to allow hands-free headsets, eliminate a restriction on DX communication, and remove other outdated requirements.

“These changes and others will update PRS rules to be more in line with current public demands for the services and will make the rules easier to read and find information, while also removing outdated requirements and removing unnecessary rules,” the FCC said.