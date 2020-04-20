The FCC has announced that it’s looking for individuals or entities to serve on its World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee. The committee will provide advice, technical support, and recommended proposals in the run-up to World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23). In particular, the committee will focus on international frequency spectrum issues identified on the WRC-23 agenda.

The committee will be charged with gathering data and information necessary to formulate meaningful recommendations for these objectives. The FCC seeks applications from interested individuals, organizations, institutions, or other entities in both the public and private sectors.

Selection will be based on factors such as expertise and diversity of viewpoints necessary to effectively address the questions before the committee. Applicants should describe both their specific interests and their expertise or experience as it relates to the questions before the committee, including such matters as wireless communications infrastructure and equipment, telecommunications, fixed, mobile, broadcasting, satellite, and other radiocommunication services, consumer advocacy, and underserved populations.

It’s anticipated that the committee will meet in Washington, DC, up to three times per year in preparation for WRC-23. Submit nominations, including contact information and the statement of qualifications, by email no later than May 29, 2020.