The FCC is seeking comment on the impact of the continuing global shortage of semiconductors. The FCC’s May 11 Public Notice stated its concern is focused on the impact the shortage could have on the communications industry, agency initiatives, and the nation’s continued advancement in next-generation technologies.

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel commented: “The communications sector is one of the fastest-growing segments of the semiconductor industry. These tiny pieces of technology are the basic building blocks of modern communications — including 5G, Wi-Fi, satellites, and more. That is why we are seeking to better understand the current shortage, its consequences for the communications sector, and steps we can take to ensure that FCC priorities and initiatives remain on track.”

Interested parties may file comments online using the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System. Initial comments are due on June 10, and reply comments are due on June 25.