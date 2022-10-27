The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced this week that it is opening a new window for applications under its Honors Engineer Program. The one-year developmental program may lead to a term or permanent appointment. The Commission is accepting applications from recent graduates with an engineering degree and current students graduating in December 2022.



Among the duties included in the job description is training to perform “propagation analysis of terrestrial, satellite and/or airborne systems or evaluating the emission characteristics of various transmitters to validate the co-existence with neighboring systems. Projects may also involve various computer software engineering and scientific applications."



An FCC news release describes that honors engineers will work alongside senior staff on projects, including:

Developing technical rules and policy approaches to enable the U.S. to introduce new communications technologies and services such as 5G, 6G, advanced Wi-Fi, the Internet of Things, next-generation TV broadcasting, and new broadband satellite systems;

Facilitating wireless and wireline broadband service deployment throughout the nation, including to rural and underserved areas;

Identifying technologies to improve access to communications services for all Americans, especially those with disabilities;

Enabling public safety and homeland security agencies as well as various enterprises within various market sectors such as health care, energy, education, and transportation to introduce new communications technologies; and

Developing policies that encourage innovation and investment in and transitions to new communications technologies, devices, and services that will support job creation and economic growth.

“Engineers are deployed throughout the FCC, and from space innovation to new broadcast standards to 6G and beyond, the FCC’s policy portfolio is filled with interesting and challenging engineering work,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Our Honors Engineer program is a unique opportunity for the newest engineers to work closely with experienced professionals in this field to ensure that the FCC is best prepared to face the challenges of next-generation communications networks.”



The announcement will close once 175 applications have been received or on December 2, 2022; whichever occurs first. Visit USAJOBS for the complete position summary and to apply, at www.usajobs.gov/job/685101100.