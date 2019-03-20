The FCC Enforcement Bureau has an opening for an electronics engineer (field agent) for the Dallas, Texas, area, that may be of interest to radio amateurs. This is a permanent, full-time job at the GS 11 – 13 level.

The incumbent field agent “resolves interference, educates users and enforces regulations. An in-depth knowledge of electronic engineering is required. A full range of skills relating to inspections and monitoring is necessary,” the announcement said.

This individual “performs comprehensive investigations of unauthorized or unlawful radio operation and comprehensive inspections of all classes and types of installations employing RF energy,” among other activities, and should have operational knowledge of technical equipment involved, such as spectrum analyzers and field strength meters. Some travel is required. The deadline to apply is April 19.

See the position opening announcement for full details.