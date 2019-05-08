The FCC is seeking to hire an electronics engineer for a full-time, permanent position at the Commission’s Enforcement Bureau, Office of Field Director in Columbia, Maryland.

The incumbent resolves RF interference, educates users, enforces regulations, and investigates all services for violations. This individual serves as a point of contact for FCC licensees in matters of fixed and mobile radio direction-finding and interference resolution, and initiates Official Notices of Violation, Warnings, Notices of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture, and other orders to radio operators and licensees. A Security Clearance is required.

Apply by August 26. See the job opening announcement for details.