The FCC has announced a position opening that may be of interest to a radio amateur. The Commission seeking a telecommunications specialist to work at the High Frequency Direction Finding Center (HFDFC) in Columbia, Maryland. This is a full-time position.

The person holding this position performs “watch duty” and serves as a technical authority providing technical assistance and guidance to communication systems users to resolve radio interference complaints and problems. The telecommunications specialist uses radio signal analysis equipment deployed throughout the US to collect, correlate, and analyze characteristics of radio signals involved in interference problems, distress or safety-related signals, or other radio signals involved in other high-priority activities such as law enforcement or national defense, to include HF, VHF, and UHF.

The successful candidate for this position collects radio signal analysis information; analyzes complaints, inquiries, and comments from multiple sources; investigates compliance with FCC rules and regulations, and determines appropriate action utilizing the FCC’s remote HF network of radio direction finders and radio signal analysis equipment. This individual develops definitive technical solutions concerning telecommunications system architectures, interoperability, expansion potential, and overall end-to-end compatibility and net centricity.

The incumbent interacts with the public, licensees of various radio services, private industries, other government agencies, and representatives of foreign governments, and represents the Bureau in meetings within and outside of the agency. This person also conducts formal and on-the-job training of coworkers, new recruits, clients, and USTTI participants.

This a GS-12 or GS-13 level position, depending upon specialized experience. Applicants must have a minimum of 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least one grade lower in the Federal service. The position at the GS-12 level calls for: Experience with the HF spectrum, including propagation characteristics and frequency selection; experience with HF direction finding to include skywave and groundwave techniques; experience with radio communication, including modulation characteristics, frequency selection, and proper monitoring techniques; experience with basic investigative techniques and tools for radio traffic analysis, and skill in analyzing specific HF data.

At the GS-13 level: Applying investigative techniques for radio traffic analysis; applying principles and methods of RF propagation (e.g., HF and/or VHF, UHF); analyzing spectrum occupancy figures and geographic features (e.g., fixed and mobile radio stations, radar, navigational aids, satellite links, terrestrial microwave and trunking systems), and translating radio communication, including modulation characteristics, frequency selection, and proper monitoring techniques.

See the position announcement for full details.