The FCC is looking for a telecommunications specialist to work at the HF Direction Finding Center in Columbia, Maryland. This is a full-time position with a competitive salary.

The incumbent would perform “watch duty” and serve as a technical authority, providing technical assistance and guidance to communication systems users to resolve radio interference complaints and problems.

The telecommunications specialist collects radio signal analysis information using equipment deployed throughout the US to collect, correlate, and analyze characteristics of radio signals involved in interference problems, distress, or safety-related signals, or other radio signals involved in other high-priority activities, such as law enforcement or national defense.

This individual analyzes complaints, inquires, and comments from multiple sources; investigates compliances with FCC rules and regulations, and determines appropriate actions, utilizing the FCC’s remote HF network of radio direction finders and radio signal analysis equipment.

For additional information, see the full job description.