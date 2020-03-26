The FCC will hold its March 31 open meeting by teleconference. “Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and related agency telework and headquarters access policies, this meeting will be in a wholly electronic format and will be open to the public on the internet via live feed from the FCC web page and on the FCC YouTube channel,” the Commission announced this week. Agenda items are expected to be voted on circulation prior to the meeting. Live audio and video and open captioning will be provided on the video as well as a text only version on the FCC website.