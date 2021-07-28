The FCC is seeking nominations for a chairperson and members of the Technological Advisory Council (TAC). In a July 21 Public Notice, the Commission announced that it intends to re-establish the TAC for 2 years, by August 20, 2021. It’s anticipated that the renewed panel could hold is first meeting in October.

The TAC provides technical advice to the FCC and makes recommendations on the issues and questions presented to it. The panel typically has several radio amateurs among its members. Greg Lapin, N9GL, has represented ARRL on the TAC.

Among other issues, FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel will ask the TAC to start looking beyond 5G and conceptualize 6G. In addition, she’ll ask the TAC to study advanced spectrum-sharing techniques, implementation of artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve the utilization and administration of spectrum and other emerging technologies.

All organizational or individual members appointed to the Council or its working groups are subject to an ethics review by the Commission’s Office of General Counsel. Council members receive no compensation for their service. Nominations for membership must be submitted to the FCC by August 20.

Procedures for submitting nominations are spelled out in the Public Notice, which includes details on membership qualifications and obligations.

The FCC said it’s particularly interested in receiving nominations and expressions of interest from individuals and organizations in these sectors:

· Communications service providers and organizations representing communications service providers.

· Manufacturers of communications equipment and organizations representing manufacturers of communications equipment.

· Providers of internet applications or cloud-based services.

· Scientists and engineers from academia or independent consultants who are recognized experts in their field.

· Qualified representatives of other stakeholders and interested parties with relevant expertise.

“Members will be selected to balance the expertise and viewpoints that are necessary to effectively address the issues to be considered by the Council,” the FCC said.