The FCC has announced that the Universal Licensing System (ULS), which processes Amateur Radio license applications, will be offline for scheduled maintenance from 0300 UTC until 1300 UTC on Saturday, March 2 (starting late on Friday, March 1, in continental US time zones).

The FCC said all applications submitted on Friday, March 1, and Monday, March 4, will be processed on Tuesday, March 5.

The outage will affect ULS Application Search, License Search, License Manager, Tower Construction Notification System, E-106 System, Antenna Structure Registration, ASR Application Search, ASR Registration Search, Application GeoSearch, 800 MHz, and Ownership Information Search.