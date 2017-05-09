FEMA Announces Regions that Could Activate on 60-Meters for Hurricane Irma
The below listed Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Regions, including call signs, could be activating the 5 MHz/60-meter band frequencies in support of a possible response to Hurricane Irma on September 5.
- Region 1 — KF1EMA
- Region 2 — KF2EMA (includes Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands)
- Region 3 — KF3EMA
- Region 4 — KF4EMA
- Region 6 — KF6EMA
- Maynard MERS — NF1EMA
- Thomasville MERS — NF4EMA
- Denton MERS — NF6EMA
The following suppressed-carrier reference frequencies, also known as dial frequencies or window frequencies, 5330.5 kHz, 5346.5 kHz, 5357.0 kHz, 5371.5 kHz, and 5403.5 kHz, may be used as part of the event. FEMA POC: Dave Adsit, KG4BIR, FEMA Spectrum Manager, (540) 272-4605.
