The below listed Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Regions, including call signs, could be activating the 5 MHz/60-meter band frequencies in support of a possible response to Hurricane Irma on September 5.

Region 1 — KF1EMA

Region 2 — KF2EMA (includes Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands)

Region 3 — KF3EMA

Region 4 — KF4EMA

Region 6 — KF6EMA

Maynard MERS — NF1EMA

Thomasville MERS — NF4EMA

Denton MERS — NF6EMA

The following suppressed-carrier reference frequencies, also known as dial frequencies or window frequencies, 5330.5 kHz, 5346.5 kHz, 5357.0 kHz, 5371.5 kHz, and 5403.5 kHz, may be used as part of the event. FEMA POC: Dave Adsit, KG4BIR, FEMA Spectrum Manager, (540) 272-4605.