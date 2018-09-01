Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 10 (Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington) will conduct a Communications Exercise (COMMEX) on January 17 and on the third Wednesday of subsequent months during 2018, 1500-2100 UTC. These exercises will use the 60-meter channels and will test and exercise interoperable communication (federal/state/local/tribal/Amateur Radio) for use during a major disaster in which the conventional telecommunication infrastructure has been significantly damaged or destroyed.

FEMA Region 10 will use the call sign WGY910. Other stations that may take part include, but are not limited to, other FEMA stations, DHS, USCG, SHARES, DoD, and National Weather Service. Stations (both federal and amateur) associated with agencies and organizations that provide response support in accordance with the National Response Framework are encouraged to participate.

The COMMEX will use all five 60-meter dial frequencies: 5,330.5 kHz; 5,346.5 kHz; 5,357.0 kHz; 5,371.5 kHz, and 5,403.5 kHz as part of the exercise.