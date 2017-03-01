FEMA Region 10 (Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington) will conduct interoperability communications exercises (COMMEX) during 2017 on the third Wednesday of each month, 1500-2100 UTC. The initial exercise will take place on January 18.

“The intent of this COMMEX is to test and exercise interoperable communications (federal/state/local/tribal/amateur) during a major disaster, where communications infrastructure would be significantly damaged or destroyed,” FEMA Region 10 said in announcing the exercises. FEMA Region 10 will use the call sign WGY910. Others that may participate in this exercise include, but are not limited to, other FEMA stations, SHARES stations, and Air Force and Army MARS stations. All stations are encouraged to participate.

The COMMEX will use the five 60-meter channels: 5,330.5 kHz, 5,346.5 kHz, 5,357.0 kHz, 5,371.5 kHz, and 5,403.5 kHz. The area of operation is the Continental US. — Thanks to FEMA Spectrum Manager Dave Adsit, KG4BIR, (540) 272-4605