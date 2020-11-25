The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seeking telecommunications operator reservists to assist in emergency recovery efforts on an intermittent, on-call basis. The deadline to apply is December 8, but FEMA will not take any applications beyond the first 200, which may come sooner than that.

These FEMA reservist positions seem well suited to radio amateurs. Duties include sending, receiving, and distributing HF radio messages between first responders using the phonetic alphabet, Morse code, call signs, continuous wave, and proper frequencies based on network requirements, as well as setting up, establishing, and maintaining an HF radio site in an austere environment and performing site analysis to determine an optimal location.

Among other requirements, candidates should have an understanding of radio wave propagation for day, night, and transitional period frequency use, and be able to maintain station message logs and compile communication reports.

The Reservist Program is an appointment type granted under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Section 306(b), which authorizes FEMA to appoint such temporary employees as necessary to accomplish work authorized under the Act. See the position description on the USAJobs website for complete information.