The Field Day 2017 packet now is available from the ARRL website. Field Day 2017 is June 24-25 — always the fourth full weekend in June. There have been no significant rule changes from 2016.

The Field Day packet contains everything you or your club will need to succeed in June, including explanations, FAQs, articles from experts, and even a log page template, if you log on paper for FD. For more information on Field Day, contact the ARRL Contest Branch.