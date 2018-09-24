The fifth running of the “Enigma Reloaded” operating event will begin on September 28. Sponsored by A.R.I. Fidenza Radio Club, the event celebrates the history of the Enigma cipher machine and its crucial role in World War II, as well as honoring the individuals who developed the device and contributed to its success.

Enigma Event 2018 takes place in two stages: from September 28 until October 5, so-called Activator Stations will be on the air for others to work and to qualify for awards. On October 6, the event’s final day, Activator Stations will exchange predefined CW messages previously encrypted by a real or emulated Enigma machine.

The somewhat cryptic details and rules are available on the official event website. — Thanks to Cristiano Cornini, IW4CLV, President, A.R.I. Fidenza Radio Club