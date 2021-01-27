2021 is the centennial of the Finnish Amateur Radio League (SRAL). The special anniversary call sign OH100SRAL is being used throughout the year. Working at least 100 OH stations during 2021 qualifies the operator for an award.

The SRAL’s OH0W call sign will be on the air from the Aland Islands, January 29 – February 3 for the CQ World Wide 160-Meter Contest (CW) and a few days afterward. Operators will include Niko Halminen, OH2GEK; Martti Laine, OH2BH, and Pertti Simovaara, OH2PM.