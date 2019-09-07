The 50th anniversary AMSAT Annual Meeting and Space Symposium will be held October 18 – 20 at The Hilton Arlington, 950 North Stafford Street, Arlington, Virginia. Proposals for papers, symposium presentations, and poster presentations are invited on any topic of interest to the Amateur Satellite community. AMSAT request a working title for presentations, with final presentations submitted by September 23 for inclusion in the printed proceedings. Send abstracts and papers to Dan Schultz, N8FGV. — Thanks to AMSAT