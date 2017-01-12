The Perseverance DX Group (PDXG) has announced plans to activate Ducie Island — a marine protected area — in October and November of 2018. The last Ducie Island DXpedition was VP6DX in 2008. Ducie is currently the 29th most-wanted DXCC entity according to ClubLog. The 2018 DXpedition would operate as VP6D.

“Landing permission, visas and radio license have been issued,” PDXG said in a December 1 news release. “A team of 14 operators will be on the island for up to 14 days. The team will depart from Mangareva, French Polynesia aboard the expedition ship Braveheart. Seven operating positions are planned for 160-10 meters, SSB/CW/Digital, including FT8.”

It's believed that this would be the fourth DXpedition to Ducie.

Direct questions to Team Ducie.

An uninhabited atoll, Ducie Island is a British Overseas Territory in the Pitcairn Islands in the South Pacific.