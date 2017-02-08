With the July 25 ARRL Field Day submission deadline behind us, the ARRL Contest Branch has completed a “first pass” of the 2017 Field Day submissions (scroll to bottom of page). Several lines in the Summaries Received List are highlighted in yellow with this statement: “Data Incomplete — Contact ARRL Contest Branch. E-mail contests@arrl.org.”

If your listing has this statement, the Contest Branch will have e-mailed you a request for missing documents (typically, the missing document is the 2-page Summary Sheet). Be sure to follow up with the Contest Branch, if your listing is so notated.