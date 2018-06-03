The 9M0W DXpedition team to Spratly Islands had expected to be on the air March 6, but now reports that its their flight to Spratly was delayed by 1 day.

“We have confirmed our flight for tomorrow, March 7, at 5:45 AM and will be [on the air] as planned, but 1 day later…until March 13,” the team announced.

Holding a license granted by Malaysia, the team will operate from Layang Layang Island (Swallow Reef). It will use phased verticals for 80 and 160 meters and hopes to be available each day at US east coast sunrise and sunset and “follow the gray line across the US.”

In addition to CW and SSB on 160 through 6 meters, 9M0W will be active on FT8. Logs will be uploaded to Club Log. Spratly Islands is the 55th most-wanted DXCC entity entity, according to Club Log.